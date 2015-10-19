Gary Pudles Receives Tom Ryan Award

Congratulations goes out to Gary Pudles of AnswerNet, in Willow Grove, PA for winning the 2015 Tom Ryan Award for Ethics, Integrity and Quality Above All. This prestigious honor was accepted at the 51st Annual CAM-X Convention and Trade Show held recently at the Doubletree Hilton in Charleston, SC.

The coveted Tom Ryan Award is presented annually in memory of one of the Contact Management field’s most ardent advocates, Tom Ryan, a pioneer of the Telephone Message Industry. This industry-specific award pays homage to companies that exhibit quality service while adhering to a mandate based on commitment to ethics and integrity above all else.

Also taken into consideration is the company’s overall dedication to maintaining a cohesive working environment, practicing ongoing internal and external customer service initiatives and continuous involvement in industry and community programs.

Upon receiving the award, Gary said, “The Tom Ryan award represents the values that makes this industry great. This award also recognizes the incredible work of my AnswerNet family in providing support and services to our customers, competitors as well as our community.”

[Posted by Peter DeHaan for Connections Magazine, a contact center publication from Peter DeHaan Publishing Inc.]

