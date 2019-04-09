TAS Marketing Celebrates 40 Years

Since 1979, Steve Michaels and his wife Chris have supported the industry selling various products such as the ACI teleprinter system, the AVI training program, and the DC 7 call management system, along with launching Connections Magazine. (Now published by Peter DeHaan.)

Recently the team has been one member short due to cancer, but Chris is on the mend and should be back at her desk in June. TAS Marketing sells six to ten businesses per year, now totaling almost 500 businesses sold.

The 2014 Business Reference Guide publicationfor entrepreneurs and business owners cites Steve Michaels as an industry expert when it comes to valuing telephone answering services. The publication quotes Michaels several times under the subsections of “Rules of Thumb,” “Pricing Tips,” and “Industry Trends.”

As a service to the industry, Steve publishes a newsletter “TAS Tips” which contains all kinds of information including new services for sale.

Reach Steve at 800-369-6126 or tas@tasmarketing.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...