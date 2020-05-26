Quality Voice & Data, Inc. (QVD), a national telecom carrier licensed by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced that it has been authorized as a SHAKEN Service Provider by iConective, the STIR/SHAKEN administrator. QVD has met the rigorous requirements necessary to provide call attestation at the highest level for their customers.

To address the avalanche of complaints related to illegal scam robocalls in the U.S., Federal and State agencies and the telecom industry worked together to evolve the way callers are identified, including a way to trace back any call to its originator. On January 6, 2020 the Traced Act was signed into law and states: “The FCC must require voice service providers to implement the STIR/SHAKEN authentication framework on all IP networks and to take reasonable measures to implement an effective call authentication framework on all non-IP networks.”

Today 95 percent of all US-based wireless carriers have already adopted the SHAKEN framework on their networks. Over the next year and half as full adoption by the wireline carriers is realized, order will be restored to the telecom infrastructure, and cell phone users will once again answer calls in confidence.

The guiding principle behind this new framework requires authorized SHAKEN service providers (telephone companies) to digitally sign their customers’ calls and most importantly, know who their customers are. Regulators will have easy access to identify the origin of any call because the SHAKEN digital signature will supply the required information. Any carrier, who fails to identify who their customer is, would be subject to losing their ability to sign future calls.

QVD’s Trusted Call Completion™ services help businesses maximize answer rates while protecting their telephone reputation.

“We are thrilled to be part of bringing trust back to the telecom ecosystem—and more importantly ensuring the telephone numbers used by our customers have a good reputation” stated Dean Garfinkel, Quality Voice & Data CEO.

Founded in 2010, Quality Voice & Data, Inc. offers secure and reliable cloud-based telecom switching and VoIP services for customers nationally. Contact Kelsey@qualityvoicedata.com for more details.

