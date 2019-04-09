Amtelco released version 4.2.0 of the miSecureMessages secure messaging app, which businesses and healthcare enterprises use for secure communications. Version 4.2.0 features enhanced functionality with Apple Watch. Apple Watch Series 3 and 4 users with Watch OS 5 or later can read and reply to secure messages. A new Apple Watch menu displays which accounts contain new messages.

Amtelco’s President Tom Curtin stated, “We are very excited to release this highly anticipated app update and would like to thank our customers who enthusiastically volunteered their time to test the update to ensure it would meet the needs of all of our customers. This new version will greatly improve communications with their clients.”

Customers may update the app from their iPhone’s App Store account. New documentation is available on Amtelco’s TechHelper website.

The miSecureMessages Apple app provides secure messaging and paging services for iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch. It receives notifications of secure messages sent from the miSecureMessages Web Service via the Apple Push Notification Service. Users can view, respond to, and initiate messages to other miSecureMessages users within their organization.

For more information contact Amtelco at 800-356-9148, info@misecuremessages.com, or visit www.misecuremessages.com.

