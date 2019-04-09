Amtelco Announces Genesis IS Web Agent

Amtelco announced Genesis Intelligent Series (IS) web agent. The Genesis IS web agent application is a scalable client application that makes any personal computer a professional telephone agent station. The web agent integrates with both hard-wired legacy systems and Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) based Voice over IP (VoIP) networks. The web agent is an integral component of the Intelligent Series (IS) call center system.

The web agent application is a fully functioning call handling application that performs directory searches, answer and transfer of calls, scripted messaging, dispatching, and on-call handling all with the portability of being accessible on a web browser.

The backbone of the web agent application is the Amtelco sandbox, a single-point-of-entry solution that enables agents to have available the most current information possible for processing calls and to bring each call to a quick resolution using that information. The sandbox search is a powerful search tool that allows you to perform actions such as directory searches, call transfers, and client account changes.

For more information about miSecureMessages, contact Amtelco at 800-356-9148, info@misecuremessages.com, or www.misecuremessages.com.

