OnviSource announced that an electric utility company successfully deployed OnviSource Inspecta feedback, notification, and response management software to intelligently automate outbound customer surveys and feedback, as well as cost-effectively manage customer notification and response related to critical service events and other general communications. The electric utility can better manage, measure, and improve customer engagement and the overall customer experience.

The utility company faced constraints on the number of notifications it could make in a given period, the length of time it required, the limitations of manual work, and the high cost of telecom services. Inspecta offered automation and management of surveys, notifications, and responses, as well as new telecom and VoIP-based technologies to reduce the telecom expenses and response time; while removing constraints on the number of notifications.

“Implementation of Inspecta in this application is another step toward attaining end-to-end customer experience management in the era of digital transformation that would give enterprises a holistic view of their interactions and customer service operations,” said Art Yri, chief technology officer at OnviSource. “Proactive outreach validates the trend in establishing customer satisfaction through automation and analysis of customer engagements, and by initiating communication with customers and garnering feedback to understand customer behavior and sentiment.

