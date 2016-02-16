Unify Improves Customer Engagement with New OpenScape Contact Center

New user interface with 360-degree customer view enables more intuitive and responsive customer experiences

Unify, the Atos brand for communications software and services, announced the new OpenScape Contact Center v9, designed to help businesses improve customer engagement to compete in today’s on-demand economy. With new features that empower contact center agents to respond quickly and effectively to customer needs, OpenScape Contact Center supports businesses with a customer-first strategy to improve customer retention and loyalty.

“Successful businesses recognize that customer engagement and superior customer service are critical differentiators in today’s competitive environment,” said Peter Kuerpick, executive vice president, product house, for Unify. “More than ever, consumers expect to control and influence how and when their needs are met. OpenScape Contact Center was designed and enhanced to make it easy for businesses to intelligently manage customer engagement across the enterprise for greater user and customer satisfaction.”

Key new features in OpenScape Contact Center are designed to empower agents to deliver superior customer service. OpenScape Contact Center features a new user interface, modeled on Unify’s Circuit platform, for simpler deployment. It also supports a 360-degree customer view, providing a contextual history of all details and contact with a customer, regardless of media channel, to ensure a streamlined and personalized customer experience. Additionally, the solution provides embedded presence and collaboration tools so agents can easily connect with colleagues and managers to speed contact resolution.

OpenScape Contact Center delivers all the tools needed to effectively manage a contact center, including a patented workflow-style routing designer, flexible real-time and historical reporting capabilities, Life-of-Call Analytics capability that provides actionable intelligence, a mobile supervisor application to ensure connectivity on the go, and a mature SDK and APIs for ecosystem integration.

OpenScape Contact Center provides an all-in-one portfolio of applications and services including integration with key business processes, social media integration, and mobility capabilities to support user flexibility. It supports on premise, cloud, and hybrid deployment models.

[Posted by Peter DeHaan for Connections Magazine, a contact center publication from Peter DeHaan Publishing Inc.]

