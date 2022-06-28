Tom Curtin Receives 2022 ATSI Hall of Fame Award



Amtelco announced that Tom Curtin, CEO, was recognized as the 2022 Association of Teleservices International (ATSI) Hall of Fame award recipient. The ATSI Hall of Fame award is given to deserving individuals in appreciation and recognition for their contributions to the industry. ATSI presents the awards at the association’s annual conference to members who show their core values, commitment to peer group success, and the industry.

Tom Curtin, CEO of Amtelco, has worked in the industry since the early 1980s. He has held positions in sales and operations. With the sad passing of his father over twenty years ago, he assumed the helm at Amtelco.

Under Tom’s stewardship, Amtelco has remained a leader in the development of leading-edge products, set the standard for customer service, opened new markets in healthcare, and always put their customers first. His calm demeanor and quiet personality are much appreciated. Amtelco has consistently been named a top place to work in Madison, Wisconsin.

“We all benefit from the institutional knowledge held by these folks,” said Tifani Leal, ATSI president. “We are so proud for ATSI to recognize a Curtin for the second time and welcome Tom to the ATSI Hall of Fame.”

“I am so humbled by this honor. I vividly recall Mr. C (aka Mr. Curtin) receiving this award in San Diego, California, and how very proud I was to see him receive it,” said Tom Curtin, Amtelco CEO.

“I am truly blessed that he set the stage for Amtelco’s culture ahead of me. This award is humbly accepted on behalf of and due to all Amtelco family members, including employees and our family of customers.”

Amtelco has a strong history in the telemessaging industry and was founded in 1976 to provide communication solutions to the answering service and medical messaging industry. The 1Call Division was created in 1997 to help streamline communications for the healthcare call center marketplace. In 2012, Telescan merged with Amtelco.

Together Amtelco, Telescan, and 1Call focus on supplying call center solutions that meet or exceed customer expectations, backed by top notch service and support.

