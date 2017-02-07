Telescan Announces New Hires

The Telescan Division of Amtelco continues to grow and advance the development of its Spectrum system in response to demand for a flexible, expandable software-based call center system. The Telescan team is growing to continue helping customers succeed.

Paul Schulte is joining the Telescan support services team in St. Louis, Missouri. Paul will provide phone support to Spectrum system users and assist in the internal operations of the St. Louis office. Brett Minster is joining the software development staff in St. Louis. Brett will be developing applications for Telescan’s next-generation switch, Prism II.

For more information contact Amtelco at 800-356-9148 or info@amtelco.com.

Save

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google



Like this: Like Loading...