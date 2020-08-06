Telescan, a division of Amtelco, announced a new feature in development for the Spectrum system for users of the Genesis Prism application: the ability to auto-patch client calls through Prism and present a pre-programmed phone number as the caller ID to the called party.

This feature will provide a straightforward way for clients to make calls directly through Spectrum’s secure messaging apps from their cell phones without revealing their personal cell phone numbers. Support for both Spectrum Secure Delivery and miSecureMessages will be through a common interface.

For more information, contact Amtelco at contact Amtelco at 800-356-9148, info@amtelco.com, or www.amtelco.com.

