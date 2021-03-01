Quality Contact Solutions (QCS) hired Align Assurance, a third-party independent audit firm to perform a SOC 2 audit. A SOC (System and Organization Controls) 2 audit report provides detailed information and assurance about a service organization’s security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy controls, based on their compliance with the AICPA’s (American Institute of Certified Public Accountants) TSC (Trust Services Criteria). Over the past year the company has prepared and is now ready to begin the audit process.

“We are committed to ensuring the privacy and security of our client data and systems,” said Angela Garfinkel president and founder of Quality Contact Solutions. “To demonstrate our commitment, we are investing in SOC 2 Type II certification. The certification will assure current and future clients of our commitment to data safety.”

Align Assurance will handle the audit. The expected SOC 2 Type 1 certification completion is June 2021, with SOC 2 Type II certification completion expected by October 2021.

Designed by the AICPA, the SOC 2 examinations assists organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, by ensuring the protection of the personal assets of their potential and existing customers. The SOC 2 attestation demonstrates that the services and systems assessed to achieve the rigorous security standards, processing integrity, confidentiality, privacy, and availability.

Dean Garfinkel, QCS’s chief operating officer, will lead the project along with his team of IT and compliance professionals. “SOC 2 Type II certification is considered to be the benchmark for data security. By no means is the process quick and easy but it’s essential. We believe an in-depth review will demonstrate our commitment to data security and meeting the compliance needs of our clients today and in the future.”

Quality Contact Solutions is a certified woman-owned business enterprise and an industry leader in call center and telemarketing services solutions, including B2B and B2C programs. QCS offers many telemarketing services, including outsourced sales, upselling, cross-selling, surveys, lead generation, sales lead qualification, appointment setting, inside sales, and inbound customer service.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...