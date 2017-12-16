Szeto Technology Hires Ron Violante as Sales Rep

Szeto Technologies is pleased to welcome Ron Violante to its team. Ron has over thirty years’ experience in the call center industry as a sales representative. He is familiar with the requirements that are needed in this industry. He is already well known within the community with his knowledge and involvement in the answering service field. Based in Ohio, Ron will serve the industry, starting December 2017. Charles Szeto and his team welcome Ron to their family and wish him success in his new role.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google



Like this: Like Loading...