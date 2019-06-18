Szeto Technologies is proud to announce two new additions to their team. Robert Bidewell and Garrett Bidewell will be joining the Szeto family as they expand and continue to grow. Robert and Garrett are no strangers to the industry and have both been involved with their family’s answering service from a young age. They bring over twenty years of collective experience as owners of several thriving answering services in Alberta, Canada.

Robert will collaborate with the engineers bringing his experiences and know-how with telephony installations and technical skills. Garrett brings his strengths in marketing and business to the company. Szeto Technologies looks forward to working with these new team members and we welcome them to their family.

