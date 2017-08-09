Startel Releases Contact Management Center v14

Startel Corporation announced the availability of Startel Contact Management Center (CMC) v14. “With this latest release, Startel continues the advancement of the Startel Contact Management Center and its commitment to helping enhance the overall customer experience,” said Brian Stewart, chairman and CEO of Startel.

The CMC v14 release includes several new features and enhancements designed to help contact centers streamline efficiency, achieve HIPAA compliance, and improve agent productivity. These features include:

Client Scrub: Archived data, including protected health information, can now be deleted for a current or past client. This new feature helps ensure contact centers maintain compliance with the latest HIPAA regulations.

Archived data, including protected health information, can now be deleted for a current or past client. This new feature helps ensure contact centers maintain compliance with the latest HIPAA regulations. Multi-Site Responses: Email, SMS, secure messaging, and secure messaging plus responses that are not automatically associated to a client will now be associated with a specific site rather than the system.

Email, SMS, secure messaging, and secure messaging plus responses that are not automatically associated to a client will now be associated with a specific site rather than the system. Search Function: Specified text strings, such as a client’s user name or company name, can be searched on in IntelliSite Access Control plug-in. This new search tool helps to increase staff efficiency and productivity.

Specified text strings, such as a client’s user name or company name, can be searched on in IntelliSite Access Control plug-in. This new search tool helps to increase staff efficiency and productivity. Skip Voice Record : Call recordings can be paused when agents enter a field that requests sensitive data, such as credit cards, social security numbers, and patient information. This helps ensure contact centers maintain HIPAA, PCI, and HITRUST compliance.

: Call recordings can be paused when agents enter a field that requests sensitive data, such as credit cards, social security numbers, and patient information. This helps ensure contact centers maintain HIPAA, PCI, and HITRUST compliance. SMS Reply: SMS replies are tied to the last message sent to the replying device, helping users to locate and respond to conversations quickly.

For more information, contact Startel at 949-863-8776 or visit www.startel.com.

