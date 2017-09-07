Startel Announces Merger with Alston Tascom

Startel Corporation announced its merger with Alston Tascom, a provider of premise-based and hosted TAS solutions for call centers. Effective September 1, 2017, Alston Tascom is now a wholly owned business unit of Startel.

With this merger, the combined organization further expands its product offerings, broadens its markets, and enhances technical resources and expertise. In September 2015, Startel acquired Professional Teledata, a pioneer in order entry, billing management, and hosted and premise-based solutions for call centers.

“We are thrilled to combine three top providers to form the industry’s premier choice for on-premise and cloud contact center solutions and services,” said Brian Stewart, chairman and CEO of Startel and Professional Teledata. “We are looking forward to merging teams and leveraging our combined technical resources, capabilities and expertise to provide our customers with greater product offerings and greater support.”

“The synergies the combined company will generate will be of tremendous benefit to current and future customers,” said Wayne Scaggs, president of Alston Tascom. “I am excited for the opportunities the merger will bring and to the enhanced service our clients will enjoy.”

The companies’ offices will remain open in Chino, California, Irvine, California and Manchester, New Hampshire. The principal of Alston Tascom, Wayne Scaggs, will join the senior management team of Startel and Professional Teledata to lead the combined company.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google



Like this: Like Loading...