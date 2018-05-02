Startel Launches Self-Service Customer Portal

Startel, Professional Teledata, and Alston Tascom launched The Customer Spot (TCS), a new self-service customer portal. TCS was unveiled during the companies’ first combined user group conference in Denver, Colorado.

From TCS, all technical documentation, including user guides, manuals, application and release notes, product information, and company updates can be accessed from one location. Customers can also use TCS to open support cases, track cases, and view the status of all cases associated with their account. Other key features include article and resource search capabilities, add notes to a support case, and account management.

“We believe that sharing our resources and knowledge is the key to helping our customers achieve greater success with our software solutions,” said Brian Stewart, chairman and CEO of Startel, Professional Teledata, and Alston Tascom. “Given the nature of our industry and the fact that our customers are located around the world, it is essential that we provide users with one central platform that they can access 24/7 at their convenience. We are thrilled to deliver The Customer Spot, and we plan to further expand its self-service functionalities to ensure our customers have everything they need to be successful.”

Startel, Professional Teledata, and Alston Tascom customers can request access by completing the online web form.

Startel , Professional Teledata, and Alston Tascom are leading providers of unified communications, business process automation, and performance management solutions and services. They leverage their solutions and industry knowledge to empower organizations to improve agent productivity, reduce operating costs, and increase revenues. For more information, call 949-863-8776.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google



Like this: Like Loading...