Startel Announces Unified Product Advisory Board

Startel, Professional Teledata, and Alston Tascom announced the members of the company’s unified product advisory board (PAB). The twelve individuals selected represent each of the company’s three user groups: TeamSNUG, PINetwork, and TUG. Their primary responsibility is to provide input related to the company’s strategic product planning.

Startel, Professional Teledata, and Alston Tascom will work with the unified board to help set future product direction. Feedback generated from the PAB will assist the company in building the next generation of products. The following members will serve on the 2018–020 unified PAB:

Ryan Ambs , Ambs Call Center, Jackson, MI

Ambs Call Center, Jackson, MI Kevin Bachelder , Ansaphone Services, Quincy, MA

Ansaphone Services, Quincy, MA Luis Bedoya , Answering Service Care, Margate, FL

Answering Service Care, Margate, FL Matt Bogan , King’s Telemessaging, Shreveport, LA

King’s Telemessaging, Shreveport, LA Kristal Fye , Ace Answering Service, State College, PA

Ace Answering Service, State College, PA Ken Goldenberg , Direct Line Tele Response, Berkeley, CA

Direct Line Tele Response, Berkeley, CA Jodi Gregory , Clementine, Harper Woods, MI

Clementine, Harper Woods, MI Peter Gross , Sunshine Communication Services, Inc, Coral Gables, FL

Sunshine Communication Services, Inc, Coral Gables, FL April Kasza , Allgood Communications, Inc., Pueblo, CO

Allgood Communications, Inc., Pueblo, CO Ray Shaw , Business & Professional Exchange, Beverly, MA

Business & Professional Exchange, Beverly, MA John Vaughn , Honest Answering, LLC, Houston, TX

Honest Answering, LLC, Houston, TX Jeffrey Wood, Contact One Call Center, Tucson, AZ

“Our vision for the PAB is to have customers share how they are using our products in the real world and the three companies to share with PAB members our current plans and future directions,” said Brian Stewart, President and CEO of Startel, Professional Teledata, and Alston Tascom. “We are thrilled with the amount of interest we have had in this program and are very pleased with the members who have been selected to assist us in building our unified contact center platform.”

Overseeing the board is Wayne Scaggs, director of corporate strategy. The unified PAB will meet three times during the next twelve months.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google



Like this: Like Loading...