Startel Announces New Chief Customer Officer

Startel, Professional Teledata, and Alston Tascom added a new senior-level management position to their leadership team. Effective immediately, Renita Dorty will begin the new role of Chief Customer Officer (CCO) for the three companies.

This new position will be responsible for all aspects of the companies’ customer service strategies and will provide a comprehensive view of the user experience to create initiatives focused on maximizing customer retention, developing more efficient processes, and facilitating client communications.

Dorty has thirteen years of experience in the contact center and telephone answering service (TAS) industry, most recently, as the executive vice president of Nationwide Inbound Inc., a full-service customer contact center that provides professional telephone services and live customer support for companies across North America and Canada.

In her role at Nationwide Inbound Inc., Dorty oversaw the growth of the company from a small telephone answering service to a contact center serving hundreds of companies representing over fifty industries. She is well-versed in all aspects of the contact center industry and has served as president of the Startel National User Group, TeamSNUG.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Renita to our senior management team,” said Brian Stewart, president and CEO of Startel, Professional Teledata, and Alston Tascom. “Renita is uniquely qualified for this new role. She is a highly skilled management and operations professional and has a strong background in the customer service industry. We are thrilled to have her join our team at this exciting time in the development of our unified companies.”

Startel , Professional Teledata, and Alston Tascom provide unified communications, business process automation, and performance management solutions and services. The companies have a loyal customer base and use their solutions and industry knowledge to empower organizations to improve agent productivity, reduce operating costs, and increase revenues. For more information, call 949-863-8776.

