Amtelco announced it has been granted a U.S. patent for “Intelligent Speech-Enabled Scripting.” The patentable element is Amtelco’s system and method for intelligent speech-enabled scripting.

This improved system alleviates the complexity and burdens that call centers face with configuring multiple, separate devices to work effectively together to facilitate the handling of incoming calls, manage the variation in call loads, and provide adequate security measures to ensure that sensitive information conveyed during a call is safeguarded.

“Speech-enabled intelligent scripting provides our customers with an efficient system to manage a productive call center,” said Amtelco president Tom Curtin.

Bill Curtin, the founder of Amtelco, received his first telecommunications patent in 1951. Since that time, Amtelco’s innovation has added twenty-nine patents, covering a wide range of communications processes.

Amtelco has a strong history in the telemessaging industry and was founded in 1976 to provide communication solutions to the answering service and medical messaging industry. Amtelco focuses on providing call center solutions that meet or exceed customer expectations and backed by top notch service and support. Millions of telephone calls are processed every day by Amtelco systems and software in operation in all fifty of the United States and more than twenty foreign countries.

