Telescan, a division of Amtelco, announced the introduction of a new product, the Spectrum Health Monitor. The Spectrum Health Monitor was developed to make life a little easier for their customers.

The Spectrum Health Monitor automates regular troubleshooting steps and basic preventative maintenance to help prevent extended system down time. It actively monitors the individual system 24 hours a day. The Spectrum Health Monitor can monitor as many applications or services as needed. It is also able to monitor the status of the server to prevent serious issues, such as high CPU usage or low disk space, from becoming an issue that causes an outage.

“We have created this tool to give our customers greater peace of mind through increased

reliability, allowing them to focus on running their business while their Spectrum system runs itself,” stated Brett Minster, Telescan general manager.

Amtelco has a strong history in the telemessaging industry and was founded in 1976 to provide communication solutions to the answering service and medical messaging industry. Telescan was founded in 1976 to make TAS businesses more efficient and profitable. In 2012, Telescan merged with Amtelco to provide call center solutions that meet or exceed customer expectations, backed by top notch service and support.

