New Sales and Marketing Book

Peter Lyle DeHaan Releases Sticky Sales and Marketing

Peter Lyle DeHaan released his latest book, Sticky Sales and Marketing: Produce Positive Long-Term Results and Relationships. It is book two in the Sticky series.

Sticky Sales and Marketing addresses sales management, sales tips, marketing management, and marketing tactics.

In Sticky Sales and Marketing, Peter Lyle DeHaan, PhD uses a coherent story-driven process to highlight what works and what doesn’t to break down sales and marketing strategies.

Regardless if you’re selling products, services, or ideas, Sticky Sales and Marketing teaches practical, real-world examples of why some techniques work—and others don’t.

Through insightful stories and insightful examples, you’ll discover how to:

Close more sales and foster repeat business.

Understand the keys to a high-producing sales team.

Figure out what marketing channels to use and how to implement them.

Apply proven marketing tactics to your business.

Gain confidence in your sales and marketing skills.

Sticky Sales and Marketing provides the building blocks to develop a sales and marketing strategy that will stick, as well as escape promotion failures that could damage your reputation, hurt your business, or harm your career.

Peter Lyle DeHaan‘s Sticky Sales and Marketing is book two in the beloved Sticky series. Upcoming titles include Sticky Leadership and Management (2023) and Sticky Living (2024).

Sticky Sales and Marketing is now available in e-book, paperback, and hardcover.

Peter Lyle DeHaan, PhD, is the publisher and editor-in-chief of Connections Magazine. He’s a passionate wordsmith whose goal is to change the world one word at a time. Read more of his articles at PeterDeHaanPublishing.com.

