Ron Violante to Focus Attention on Pulsar360

Ron Violante announced that he will rep exclusively for Pulsar360. Last year, Violante began representing Szeto Technologies in addition to Pulsar360. Though this was not a conflict of interest, and Violante was able to fully represent both companies for maximum results, it did cause confusion among some members of the industry. To remove any possible concerns that some people may have, Violante decided that going forward he will rep exclusively for Pulsar360.

“I have great respect for Charles Szeto and the work done by Szeto Technologies,” said Violante. “My decision isn’t a reflection on Charles or the company, but I decided it was the best interest of everyone involved if I only represented one company. Because my involvement with Pulsar360 goes back many years, they will receive my focus going forward.”

Pulsar360’s Michael Dozier affirms Violante’s decision. “Ron is a man of integrity, and we are glad to have him as part of our team.”

In addition to his work with Pulsar360, Violante has also been involved with answering service acquisitions, where he assists buyers and sellers to put together mutually beneficial transactions.

For more information contact Ron Violante at 330-565-8364.

