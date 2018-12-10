Startel Announces Retirement of Wayne Scaggs

Startel, Professional Teledata, and Alston Tascom, leading providers of contact center solutions, announced that Wayne Scaggs will retire as the company’s director of corporate strategy effective January 1, 2019.

Scaggs joined Alston Tascom (previously known as Conrac Alston) in 1979 after leaving Bell Helicopter. He began his career with the company as a field service engineer and progressed through the organization in a variety of roles until he had the opportunity to purchase the company in 1994. He served as the president of Alston Tascom until September 2017, when Startel, Professional Teledata, and Alston Tascom merged.

“As I reach forty years with Alston Tascom, I have given this decision a great deal of thought and concluded that the time is right for me to take this step,” said Scaggs. “I’m grateful to have had such a long and fulfilling career, and I’m confident that Startel has the right strategy and team to drive our business forward. I’m looking forward to retirement and spending time categorizing my world money collection from 153 different countries and traveling with my wife, Joanne.”

“On behalf of the company, we thank Wayne for his tremendous contributions and almost forty years of dedicated service to Alston Tascom,” said Brian Stewart, president and CEO of Startel. “Those of us who have had the privilege of working with Wayne know that Startel is a better company because of him. We will miss Wayne, but we wish him the very best in this well-earned retirement.”

For more information, call 949-863-8776 or visit www.startel.com.

