Quality Contact Solutions, Inc, a leading outsource contact center and BPO company, received its SOC 2 Type 2 certification.

This certification follows an extensive audit performed by A-Lign Assurance, a cybersecurity and compliance professional services firm. The audit confirms that Quality Contact Solutions’ information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security, integrity, availability, privacy, and confidentiality.

“Compliance has become an essential component for companies to create trusted relationships with clients,” said Angela Garfinkel, president and founder of Quality Contact Solutions. “Data security is critical in today’s business climate. Our clients can be confident that we are committed to and making every investment to establish and maintain the most stringent controls needed to ensure the highest level of security and compliance.”

The SOC 2 Type 2 certification is an independent audit assessing internal controls involving security, availability, and confidentiality of the data processed on behalf of customers, as defined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Services Criteria. As part of the audit, Quality Contact Solutions demonstrated robust data protection policies and procedures, including data security, confidentiality, and availability of data to those that have permission to access it.

A copy of the SOC 2 Type 2 report is available to clients and prospective clients upon request.

Since 2007, Quality Contact Solutions (QCS) has established itself as an industry leader in contact center and BPO solutions, including B2B and B2C programs. QCS offers many contact center and telemarketing services, including outsourced sales, upselling, cross-selling, surveys, lead generation, sales lead qualification, appointment setting, inside sales, technical support, and inbound customer service.

