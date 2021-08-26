Quality Contact Solutions, Inc (QCS), a leading outsource call center and telemarketing company, announced that it is now SOC 2 Type 1 and HIPAA certified. The SOC 2 Type 1 and HIPAA certification report prepared by A-LIGN, a cybersecurity and compliance professional services firm, confirms the company’s information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 and HIPAA standards for security, availability, and confidentiality.

“At QCS, our priority has always been to protect our clients’ data and implement the highest security and privacy measures available, stated Angela Garfinkel, president and founder of Quality Contact Solutions. “Our SOC 2 Type I and HIPAA certification demonstrate our continued commitment. Having a respected third party confirm the strength of our systems validates our efforts.”

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, by ensuring the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company’s infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations have been formally reviewed.

Quality Contact Solutions expects to achieve SOC 2 Type 2 certification by the end of November 2021.

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) defines policies, procedures, and processes required to protect electronically protected health information (ePHI). As the regulatory oversight related to HIPAA increases, healthcare providers and their business associates like QCS must ensure compliance on an ongoing basis.

Quality Contact Solutions (QCS) is a certified woman-owned business enterprise and an industry leader in call center and telemarketing services solutions, including B2B and B2C programs. For more information, visit www.qualitycontactsolutions.com

