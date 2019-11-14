CECP Certification Earned by QCS Staff

Quality Contact Solutions, Inc. (QCS) announced that Julie Kramme, director of sales and AJ Windle, director of client engagement have earned their Customer Engagement Compliance Professional (CECP) certification through the Professional Association for Customer Engagement (PACE). The QCS team now includes four certified professionals and one PACE Self-Regulatory Organization (SRO) auditor.

Both Kramme and Windle tested and certified during the PACE TCPA Summit in Washington DC, September 21-23, 2019. The CECP certification program includes rigorous instruction and testing to ensure the individual has a thorough knowledge of telemarketing regulations (both U.S. and Canada), CAN-SPAM regulations, Canada Anti-Spam Legislation (CASL), Do Not Track regulations, faxing regulations, and regulations which impact text messages and telephone calls to mobile phone numbers for both sales and non-sales purposes.

“With the high risk of TCPA class actions and a multitude of other regulatory compliance risks associated with our business, QCS has made a deep investment in ensuring compliance with all State and Federal regulations. The CECP program is a great way to ensure the necessary knowledge is embedded within our team,” stated Angela Garfinkel, president and founder of Quality Contact Solutions.

Nathan Teahon, vice president of QCS added “Our clients expect us to take the lead when it comes to tracking, monitoring, and interpreting the complex compliance rules that apply to their programs. With four CECPs on staff, we now have a deep bench of compliance experts ready to assist our clients.”

Quality Contact Solutions provides outsourced B2B and B2C telemarketing and call center solutions. The CECP program certifies that recipients have a demonstrated understanding of customer engagement compliance and related jurisdictional laws and regulations.

