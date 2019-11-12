QCS Launches Division to Serve SMB Market

Quality Contact Solutions announced that Steve and Marie Korn have joined the Quality Contact Solutions team to head up a new small and medium business division (QCS SMB). QCS SMB will focus on serving the unique needs of small and medium businesses by offering an elastic pool of agents to handle both inbound and outbound programs with an emphasis on lead generation, lead qualification, and data enhancement, along with other B2B sales support functions.

Both Steve and Marie have extensive call center experience. Steve is responsible for sales for QCS SMB, while Marie is responsible for client services.

The QCS SMB team is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. Angela Garfinkel, QCS president and founder, shared “The Omaha labor market is a great place for us to launch this team. Our initial plans call for 20 full-time agents who will work on about 30 different client initiatives daily, Monday through Friday. The goal is to grow the team to forty full-time agents by the end of Q1 2020. We think Omaha is the right place to be.”

Quality Contact Solutions provides outsourced B2B and B2C telemarketing and call center solutions.

