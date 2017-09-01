QCS Now Qualified for Government Call Center Contracts

Quality Contact Solutions (QCS) registered as a Federal Contractor, both as a certified woman owned and as a small business enterprise. QCS will qualify for contracts reserved by the government for small businesses (23 percent) and woman-owned businesses (5 percent). Angela Garfinkel, president of QCS, said, “A significant number of our current clients in the private sector have relied on our Woman Owned Business status for many years to ensure their company’s compliance with supplier diversity. Now we’re able to leverage our certifications to qualify for government contracts supporting inbound customer service, help desk, or even market research projects.”

Since its inception in 2007, QCS has continued to be a highly regarded call center organization. This is demonstrated by year-over-year growth since their first year of operation. At their core they are a sales organization specializing in a wide variety of outbound telemarketing and inbound call center programs for large and small clients. QCS also provides associations and non-profits with membership renewal programs.

Dean Garfinkel, chief operating officer, is excited about QCS’s status allowing them to bid for government initiatives. “There are numerous government agencies that rely on call centers to support consumers and business programs on an ongoing basis. From education to healthcare, to disaster recovery, state, local and federal governments must provide call center resources to support their programs utilizing today’s best technologies. It is important to provide communication channels that align with today’s consumer preferences. Whether that is text, voice, email, chat, or web, our state-of-the-art call centers are a great place to cost-effectively provide those services.”

Quality Contact Solutions is a woman-owned call center organization, which conducts high quality, telephone-based outbound marketing and inbound customer service programs for a wide variety of industry verticals. For more information contact Dean Garfinkel at dean@qualitycontactsolutions.com or 516-656-5115.

