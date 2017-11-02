PACE Adds Puerto Rico to the USA DNC Regulatory Guide

The Professional Association for Customer Engagement (PACE) added Puerto Rico to the PACE USA DNC Regulatory Guide. Touted as a valued industry resource, the PACERegulatoryGuide.com series has been available for over ten years.

It covers Federal (both FTC and FCC) and state specific telemarketing and TCPA regulations. The new Puerto Rico section includes a summary of applicable rules with links to the relative bills, laws, and statues. Summaries by categories include registration requirements, call restrictions, solicitation disclosures, and call monitoring rules. This is organized by topic and state/territory.

“We continue to expand the information contained in the regulatory guides to meet the needs of our subscribers and telemarketing compliance professionals,” said Dean Garfinkel, administrator of the guide.

The USA DNC Regulatory Guide is part of the PACERegulatoryGuide.com series. Other resources include the Canadian DNC Regulatory Guide and the Charitable Fundraising Regulatory Guide.

Subscribers receive email alerts announcing new legislation. The guides’ interpretations take the confusion out of DNC compliance, TCPA compliance, wireless calling laws, and telephone solicitation regulations. Find exactly what you need, with interpretive text linked directly to the pertinent statutory wording.

The legal team at MacMurray Shuster LLP reviews compliance regulations to keep the guide current and relevant. Information is made accessible and understandable, reducing the chance of inadvertent noncompliance. Email alerts are sent to subscribers whenever the guide is updated.

Contact Dean Garfinkel at 516-656-4191 or visit https://paceregulatoryguide.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google



Like this: Like Loading...