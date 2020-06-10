Prism II Time Tracking Feature

Many service providers find it desirable to track the time spent performing administrative tasks. Accounting for this time gives greater visibility into internal staffing needs, and, in some cases, the time spent performing these tasks forms part of the client billing.

In support of this, Telescan’s Prism II Account Maintenance (PAM) now allows tracking of time spent administering the Prism II database, including tools that allow this information to be exported to spreadsheets and billing software. This new time tracking feature has been built into PAM to provide a seamless experience to the user.

The time tracking will work in the background for creation and editing of a directory, account, or mailbox record. The reporting offers a variety of features to help the user find and organize the information they need.

Millions of telephone calls are processed every day by Amtelco and Telescan’s systems and software in operation in all fifty US states and more than twenty countries.

For more information, please contact Amtelco at 800-356-9148, visit www.amtelco.com, or email info@amtelco.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...