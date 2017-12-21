Telecom leader brings 15 years’ healthcare experience to Call Center Sales Pro

Call Center Sales Pro hired Pete Gilhooly as director of hospital call centers. In this new position he’ll finetune and rollout the organization’s operational model for hospital call centers. His first day in this new assignment was December 18, 2017.

Janet Livingston, founder of Call Center Sales Pro, brought Gilhooly on board to further advance the company’s already successful efforts in this market. “Pete is a natural fit with the Call Center Sales Pro team,” Livingston said. “He brings three decades of telecom leadership experience to us, the last fifteen of which focus specifically on healthcare.”

“I’m happy to be part of the Call Center Sales Pro team,” Gilhooly said. “I’m looking forward to this and all the exciting opportunities it entails.” In his new role, Pete will integrate the current initiatives of the Call Center Sales Pro team and use it to develop a comprehensive model for hospital call centers across the United States.

Gilhooly spent six years at Glens Falls Hospital, most recently as senior director of IT infrastructure. He also worked at Chaplin Valley Physicians Hospital as director of information technology and Albany Medical Center as vice president of technology management.

