Pat Dye Promoted to Regional Sales Manager

Tom Curtin, president of Amtelco, announced the promotion of Pat Dye to regional sales manager for the TAS Division of Amtelco. Pat is covering TAS businesses in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, South and North Dakota, Wyoming, and Montana. He is also responsible for Amtelco’s 1Call Healthcare Division in Texas and Oklahoma.

Pat Dye is part of a team focused on marketing and sales to the telephone answering service and contact center business markets. He is excited to be demonstrating the capabilities of the Intelligent Series, Infinity, and Spectrum systems to prospective Amtelco customers.

Pat’s promotion comes at a very opportune time. With the various business models available to call centers, Pat’s in-depth knowledge of Amtelco’s hosting, soft switching, and SIP offerings will benefit new and existing customers. Pat has great depth of experience with many aspects of Amtelco. He started as an installer in 1999, served as project manager in 2001, team leader in 2004, Eastern Sales Manager 2008, sales engineer in 2010, and miSecureMessage Sales Specialist 2013. Pat said, “I would like to share my experiences in the call center industry to assist in the continued success of Amtelco’s customers in my territory.”

Tom Curtin said, “Given the rapid advancements in Amtelco’s call center technology we needed to expand our outreach and market education. Pat will ensure that happens.”

[Posted by Peter DeHaan for Connections Magazine, a contact center publication from Peter DeHaan Publishing Inc.]

