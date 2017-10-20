PACE Association Announces Hiring of CEO

The Professional Association for Customer Engagement (PACE), formerly the ATA, is setting the PACE once again. The association announced the hiring of Stuart Discount, formerly the chairman of the PACE board of directors, as its new CEO effective November 1.

As the only trade association dedicated to contact centers and with a mission of being “customer focused and contact center driven,” Discount’s role will ensure PACE continues to expand and deliver on all its value pillars including compliance, education, networking, and advocacy.

The decision to bring Discount on as CEO is the first of many steps the association plans to take to expand its critical mission. In this role, Discount will oversee daily operations, expand strategic member value, and actively engage with federal and state regulators. Discount will report to the PACE board of directors and execute strategies designed to expand the association’s objectives and improve member experience.

Discount has served in many roles on the PACE board of directors, most recently as the chairman of the National Board. In this role, Discount regularly represented the organization in front of the FCC and FTC. He also regularly met with Congress on industry-related issues. Discount has been associated with PACE for more than twenty years, providing leadership on compliance and advocacy issues, among others.

Stuart has a distinguished career in the contact center industry, having founded his own BPO (business process outsourcer), which grew rapidly in both the US and Guatemala. Most recently, Discount held the position of chief commercial officer for Allied Global BPO, where he was responsible for business development and client relationships.

“I am honored to accept this role as the CEO of PACE,” Discount said. “I have a passion for the contact center industry and believe there is great opportunity to take PACE to a new level. At times like this, having a healthy relationship and open communication with regulators is critical to our members’ ability to conduct business. I am very excited to continue to lead PACE’s efforts on this front to protect both our members and the customers they serve.”

Lori Fentem, president and co-founder of Synergy Solutions, and current vice-chair of PACE will move into the role of chairperson. Fentem is a longtime active PACE member and a tenured board member. In addition, Ken Sponsler, senior vice president and general manager of CompliancePoint, will assume the responsibilities of the vice chairperson position. Both Fentem and Sponsler are committed to the industry and to the success of PACE. They will ensure continuity on the board and collaborate with Discount as he transitions into this new role.

“We are truly honored to have Stuart at the helm of the association,” Lori Fentem said. “After much deliberation around our strategy to deliver greater value, the board of directors agreed that he not only brings the knowledge and experience to the role but also the passion for the mission and our members.”

“The services PACE offers to its members continue to expand and improve,” Discount added. “I am excited and honored to lead an organization that takes pride in being a resource, an ally, and an advocate for the companies we serve.”

Founded in 1983, PACE is a trade association dedicated to the advancement of companies that engage with customers via the contact center. The association promotes its members’ ability to provide outstanding customer service and sales solutions delivered via omni-channel communication. In addition, PACE provides up-to-date and ongoing compliance education and accreditation for its members.

