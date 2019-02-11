Speaker Lineup Unveiled for 2019 PACE Annual Convention & Expo (ACX’19)

The Professional Association for Customer Engagement (PACE) is excited to announce its jam-packed speaker lineup and agenda for its Annual Convention & Expo (ACX’19). Industry leaders from Amazon, Google, Uber, Hulu, LegalZoom, USAA, Verizon, Comcast, Shutterfly, Ring, and more, will converge March 31 to April 3 at the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa in San Antonio.

The annual convention kicks off at 7 p.m., Sunday, March 31 with a welcome reception. There are many opportunities to network and engage with leaders in the contact center industry. From the pre-show tournaments, expo hall, and evening receptions, there are many chances to make new and valuable connections.

Jeanne Bliss, president of CustomerBliss will present the keynote address on Monday. On Tuesday, Chris Malone, founder and managing partner of Fidelum Partners, will present the second keynote.

In addition to the keynote presentations and networking activities, ACX’19 will highlight a wide variety of educational breakout sessions. These sessions will focus on the areas of operations, customer experience, compliance, and innovative technology.

For more information visit www.paceacx.com.

