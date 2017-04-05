OnviSource to Support Multi and Cross-Channel Analytics

OnviSource selected and integrated the Nuance Transcription Engine (NTE) for the OnviSource speech-to-text (STT) and transcription product, Captora™. Accurate speech-to-text conversion performed by Captora is crucial to OnVision’s text analytics, responsible for big data management, data mining, and trend analysis. Captora taps the power and accuracy of NTE to quickly transform massive amounts of voice and audio into text for rapid search and indexing by OnVision’s text analytics.

OnviSource offers OnVision™ to capture, unify, and analyze all data and media from the entire customer journey, including all systems and all multichannel customer interactions. The resulting actionable knowledge and trends are then used by OnVision’s decision–making engines for the automated launch of decisions and actions.

“OnviSource continuously investigates and evaluates the best STT engines available from the right partners in order to power its Captora transcription product,” said Art Yri, CTO of OnviSource. “Nuance Transcription Engine was selected and integrated to power our Captora after an extensive evaluation by OnviSource and due to its speed and accuracy.”

OnviSource enabled companies to cost–effectively connect, interact, capture, unify, analyze, and automate their entire customer interactions and transactions.

