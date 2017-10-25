OnviSource announced ia.Enterprise, a new generation of customer experience management (CXM) and business process automation (BPA) integrated solutions. It’s driven by intelligent automation capabilities. The solutions automate the customer journey including the steps before, during, and after customer engagement:

Routing to the right service engagement point

Interaction and engagement with live agents, intelligent virtual agents, or both

Processing that includes business and robotic process automation

Customer sentiment analysis using multichannel analytics, trend analysis, social media mentions, and surveys

“We are experiencing an emerging customer environment that is connected, mobile, and demanding, challenging enterprises to better understand their customers’ demands, behavior, and sentiment to positively manage their customers’ experience,” said Ray S. Naeini, CEO and chairman of OnviSource. The ia.Enterprise solutions automatically:

Captures data and media from all entities involved in customer journey and business processes

Organizes and unifies the capture of big data

Analyzes using multichannel analytics and sentiment analysis to create actionable knowledge

Makes best decisions and learns over time

Launches user-defined actions

Several ia.Enterprise solutions have been deployed and are in use by OnviSource customers.

