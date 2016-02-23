OnviSource OnVision Analytics Solution to Transform WFO

OnviSource announced a new enterprise analytics solution called OnVision, which leverages its OnviCenter suite of workforce optimization (WFO) products to deliver information and trend analysis related to customer interactions and experience across all channels and customer touch points.

The transition of WFO to this new approach, called Customer Experience Management (CXM), requires an omni-channel method to capture relevant customer experience data from every channel, including calls, emails, chats, desktop transactions, customer surveys, and social media. However, capturing 100 percent of information from all channels can produce a massive amount of data, or big data.

The OnVision omni-channel and cross-channel analytics can greatly assist managing the big data. OnVision automatically analyzes the captured data from each channel and produces channel-dependent actionable knowledge. This is followed by OnVision’s cross-channel analytics delivering channel-agnostic, unified, and cohesive actionable knowledge and trends across all channels.

“OnVision consolidates and filters customer interaction data across the entire enterprise into seamless, usable, and actionable data,” said Ray Naeini, CEO and chairman, OnviSource, Inc. “It is the next step in the evolution of workforce optimization and big data management, providing a customer centric approach to customer loyalty and improved satisfaction.”

[Posted by Peter DeHaan for Connections Magazine, a contact center publication from Peter DeHaan Publishing Inc.]

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google



Like this: Like Loading...