New Amtelco Call Center Division Website

Amtelco has a completely redesigned TAS call center division website at callcenter.amtelco.com. The new site has made industry-specific solutions easier to find. Feedback from customers was crucial to the new site navigation. Focus on Amtelco’s mission, “Amtelco is focused on providing call center solutions that meet or exceed customer expectations and are backed by top notch service and support,” is front and center.

Call centers, help desks, and contact centers with customers in healthcare, government, and utilities will find powerful features to meet their specific needs on the new site.

In related news, the National Amtelco Equipment Owners (NAEO) Conference took place in San Diego, California, February 28-March 2. NAEO is one of the largest user groups in the call center industry. More than 175 NAEO members attended the conference to learn about and share their success using the Infinity system and other Amtelco products.

Kevin Beale, Amtelco’s vice president for R&D software, presented “40 Years of Innovation and We’re Just Warming Up!” on Monday, February 28. This session was full of exciting updates about the new Genesis soft switch, soft agent, MergeComm, miSecureMessages, miTeamWeb, and miTeamMobile developments.

On Tuesday, February 29, NAEO and Amtelco provided technical presentations by Greg Beale, Amtelco’s vice president for customer service, and Jody Laluzerne, customer service supervisor, who shared the best practices for maintaining the Infinity IS and peripherals.

An InfinityPlus breakout session was also held, covering how to make the most of the Infinity system with Amtelco’s InfinityPlus, how to design message forms into totally operator-guided solutions, and how to create interactive info pages that automatically pop based on operator entries into InfinityPlus message forms.

For more information, contact Amtelco at 800-356-9148 or info@amtelco.com.

[Posted by Peter DeHaan for Connections Magazine, a contact center publication from Peter DeHaan Publishing Inc.]

