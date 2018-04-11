New All-in-One Spectrum / Prism II Server

Amtelco hardware and software engineers designed the new Prism II server to run Spectrum, Prism II, and other applications from this one server. Some of the key features or the Amtelco/Telescan designed server are:

Redundant power supplies

Redundant long life solid state disk drives—480GB disk drives mounted in easily removable/replaceable hot swappable carriers, making for easy maintenance if maintenance is ever required.

Rack mountable 2U chassis

Windows Server 2016 with up to two virtual machines

2GHz Intel Xeon quad-core processor

32GB of RAM

Gigabit Ethernet

Additional 1TB hard drive for storage

Redundant 500 watt hot-swappable power supplies

Front USB panel and DVD drive

Intel RST (rapid storage technology) RAID management console allowing easy drive and RAID array management

In other Amtelco news, the Genesis Just Say It feature enhances the IS Navigation Menu feature by enabling callers to speak responses in addition to pressing telephone keypad digits. The Just Say It Navigation Menu features give callers the ability to access information and conduct transactions using either speech recognition and/or live operator involvement.

Genesis Just Say It automatic speech recognition applications simplify and speed telephone calls. The Genesis Just Say It applications listen to what a caller says to interact with the caller and understand the caller’s meaning based on pre-defined parameters. The Genesis Just Say It applications make it possible to increase call handling capabilities and call traffic volumes while decreasing labor costs and other operating expenses.

For more information, contact Amtelco at 800-356-9148, or info@amtelco.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google



Like this: Like Loading...