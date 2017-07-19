Nate Gefvert Recognized with 2017 Allen Kalik Award

Nate Gefvert of Towne Answering Service received the 2017 Allen Kalik Award at the annual PINetwork User Group Meeting in Miami, Florida. The Allen Kalik Award was implemented in 2011 after the passing of industry leader and Professional Teledata’s late president, Allen Kalik. Honoring Allen for his tremendous contributions to the telecommunications industry and the PINetwork Group (PIN), this award recognizes individuals whose unselfish dedication and leadership have led to the advancement of PIN.

“Nate has always been very willing to share his knowledge and expertise with fellow PIN members,” said Phyllis Shaw, education committee chair of the PIN Board. “He is continually there to lend a hand or offer a potential solution. He pushes the limits and thinks outside the box. Nate is very deserving of the Allen Kalik Award.”

Gefvert is the systems administrator at Town Answering Service. He joined Towne Answering Service in 2004 and moved into his current role in 2009. He is an active member of the PIN Board, currently serving as secretary. In 2013, he served as vice president and in 2014 he served as president of the PIN Board.

“I am honored to be considered alongside the other great contributors to the PINetwork who have helped so many others—including me—over the years,” said Gefvert. “I remember Allen being kind and considerate to me at my first PIN conference when I had no knowledge of what a TAS platform was. His vision for Pinnacle helped create the invaluable toolkit of software that we rely upon to this day, and fostered a developmental mindset of always expanding and growing the product to suit future needs.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google



Like this: Like Loading...