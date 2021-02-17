2021 NAEO Convention to Go Virtual

The National Amtelco Equipment Owners (NAEO) announced that the 2021 NAEO Annual Conference will be held virtually rather than live in Atlanta, Georgia. The conference will run from April 13–15 and 21, 2021. With continued substantial risk for large gatherings due to the Covid-19 pandemic and so many travel restrictions still in place, the board made the difficult decision to hold the 2021 conference virtually.

“While we are disappointed not to be able to meet in person, we believe this virtual option will open new opportunities for our membership this year,” said association president Marvin Cooper. “Over the past year we have grown accustomed to virtual events and are more equipped to get the most out of this option. We will be able to involve more people at our offices than may have been possible in the past, hear from some new voices and minds that may not have been at past live conventions, and save on travel costs.” This year’s theme is Resilience and Reinvention.

In other news, NAEO welcomes Marie McGuire of AnswerTel in Athens, Alabama who was elected to a second term, Kelly Cammack of Apollo Answering Service in Houston, Texas who was elected to an initial term, and Michael Lebowitz of Call Experts in Charleston, South Carolina who was elected to an initial contemporary term after having served two terms in the past.

