Mobius Vendor Partners Celebrates Twenty-Five Years

Mobius Vendor Partners, the well-known business process design, management, and performance improvement professional consulting firm, and creator of CustomerCount®, Patients-Count®, EmployeeCount® feedback systems, is proud to be entering its twenty-fifth year in business.

With a reputation for staying current with changing business requirements, the Mobius roster of available services includes business planning, financial analysis, market research, marketing management, process improvement, and business relationship management and measuring to manage.

Since opening its doors twenty-five years ago, Mobius has made an impact on measurement and management in hospitality, healthcare, and human resources. With the creation of the CustomerCount online feedback system in 2008, Mobius developed premier online feedback management survey solutions that allow organizations to monitor all levels of human involvement, including sales, contact, and product experiences.

Mobius Vendor Partners (Mobius) is a business process design, management, and performance improvement company with personnel committed to excellence in assessment and deployment. We help our client organizations increase efficiency and effectiveness to gain positive, bottom-line impacts. The Mobius online Feedback Systems feature rich, cloud-based survey solutions that provide intuitive, real-time reporting, fast turnaround on requested updates, and detailed and dynamic data-gathering capabilities to support process improvement efforts, build customer loyalty, and improve your bottom line.

