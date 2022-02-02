New miSecureMessages Server Version Release

Amtelco announced the release of new server version 6.8 for their secure messaging app called miSecureMessages. This new server release contains many anticipated new features such as:

High Availability Configuration : Allows miSecureMessages configuration for multiple servers, with automated failover from one server to another if the primary server goes down. This feature provides continuous uptime during server upgrades and maintenance and prevents downtime due to a single server failure.

Genesis Protected Dialing : Phone calls placed from the miSecureMessages app displays the organization's phone number instead of the device's phone number.

Shared Device Licenses : Allows device registration for use by multiple miSecureMessages users, enabling organizations to provide their employees with a pool of devices to use at work and keep personal devices off the network.

Single Sign-On Identity Provider : Keeps track of passwords and performs authentication.

Dark Mode (for iOS): The app will switch to dark mode when used on a device that is set to the "Dark" appearance in the iOS settings. In dark mode, most screens display as white text on a dark background, instead of black text on a light background.

“We are excited to release this highly anticipated version of miSecureMessages,” said Tom Curtin, CEO of Amtelco. “I would like to specifically thank our group of customers who enthusiastically volunteered their time to test the app update to ensure it would meet the needs of all of our customers. Maintaining personal space while communicating with co-workers is critically important during the pandemic. We are proud to play a small part in protecting employees and their customers.”

HIPAA and HITECH-compliant miSecureMessages is a secure messaging application. The app provides end-to-end encryption that enables staff to securely send and receive texts, photos, audio, and video files. miSecureMessages seamlessly integrates with existing software to improve an organization’s communication time. The app works on mobile phones, smartwatches, tablets, laptops, and desktop computers, and is available for Android™ and Apple® iOS devices. For more information visit miSecureMessages.com.

Amtelco, with a strong history in the telemessaging industry, was founded in 1976 to provide communication solutions to the answering service and medical messaging industry. Amtelco focuses on providing call center solutions that meet or exceed customer expectations and backed by top notch service and support. Millions of telephone calls are processed every day by Amtelco systems and software in operation in all fifty of the United States and more than twenty foreign countries. By working closely with customers, Amtelco continues to develop innovative features and products.

