Peter Lyle DeHaan Releases TAS Book

Longtime industry veteran Peter Lyle DeHaan released his insider’s guide to starting an answering service on January 29. Titled How to Start a Telephone Answering Service, the book concisely shares the essential information needed for an entrepreneur to start an answering service. Based on decades of industry experience and years of consulting, Peter DeHaan, PhD, released this book as a service to the industry.

“Though I open the book trying to talk people out of starting an answering service, if they decide to proceed, I want them to do it right and not damage the industry by making naïve mistakes,” said DeHaan. It’s a must read for anyone thinking about getting into the answering service industry.

“When I consulted for the industry, people kept calling me to help them start an answering service. I repeated the same advice so often, that I eventually resorted to putting it online.” Since day one that website received steady traffic. Now, for the first time, that updated information is available in the convenience of a book. Available in paperback and ebook.

Learn more at www.StartAnAnsweringService.com.

