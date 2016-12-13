Amtelco Releases Hosted Spectrum

Spectrum Prism is now available as a hosted service. Some of the advantages of hosting include increased call handling capacity without adding hardware or IT labor. And there’s no need for a support plan; it’s all included along with updates. Hosted Spectrum is completely scalable, which makes it ideal for startups. Stations are easy to add as needed.

Virtual call centers using hosted systems will become more prevalent in the coming years, especially as an element of the consolidation that is taking place in the call center industry. Virtual call centers will be much more flexible than traditional call centers, which are constrained by their locations, floor space, and physical agent positions. Use of a collocated call center solution breaks the call center away from the physical constraints and overhead costs of a building, equipment room, and back-up power.

For more information contact Amtelco at 800-356-9148 or info@amtelco.com.

