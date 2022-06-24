Peter Lyle DeHaan Publishes Healthcare Call Center Book

Latest book, Healthcare Call Center Essentials, released earlier this month on June 6, 2022.

The book Healthcare Call Center Essentials is designed for those who want to manage a more effective medical contact center. From daily operations to long-term success, this essential guide will help readers create a thriving contact center that meets the urgent needs of both patients and the medical community.

In it, you can discover how to better manage your team and support achievable strategies to meet goals and support patients and healthcare centers. By implementing the strategies and tips in Healthcare Call Center Essentials, you can improve your daily systems and perfect your contact center operation.

“Though the focus of this book is healthcare contact centers, the content readily applies to call centers in other industries,” DeHaan said. “This includes both corporate and outsource call centers. It’s a vital resource for every call center leader.”

In addition to writing and publishing magazines and books about the call center industry, DeHaan’s lifetime of experience includes managing a multi-location call center, employment with a call center vendor, and consultant for call centers and telephone answering services.

Healthcare Call Center Essentials is available today in e-book, paperback, and hardcover. Get your copy today.

