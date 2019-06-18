Amtelco’s Genesis provides reporting on service level statistics for each agent ID, agent ACD skill, agent skill group, and client account. There is also a service level report grouped by interval. Service level reports include color-coded indicators of thresholds that have not been met or exceeded. Benefits of these reports for the call center include improved customer satisfaction and better business management.

The Genesis service level report shows how well skill groups are handling calls assigned to that group.

The Genesis service level agents report shows how well individual agents are handling calls assigned to them.

The Genesis service level client report shows which client accounts received calls, how many quick calls they received, and if a quick call was assigned. This report groups the data by client number and provides visual warnings to show if the agent answering for the client account reached the requirement settings configured in the report parameters, including quick calls and minimum ring counts.

The Genesis service level interval report shows how well agents were handling calls for a specific time interval. For more information, contact Amtelco at 800-356-9148 or info@amtelco.com

