Dan L’Heureux and Renita Dorty Receive Awards

Startel, Professional Teledata, and Alston Tascom recognized Dan L’Heureux and Renita Dorty during the companies’ first combined user group conference in Denver, Colorado. Dan L’Heureux is the recipient of the 2018 Allen Kalik Award and Renita Dorty is the recipient of the 2018 Don Berry Award of Excellence.

Allen Kalik Award

The Allen Kalik Award was implemented in 2011 after the passing of industry leader and Professional Teledata’s late president, Allen Kalik. Honoring Allen for his tremendous contributions to the telecommunications industry and the PInnacle Users Group (PIN), this award recognizes individuals whose dedication and leadership have led to the advancement of PIN.

“PIN would not be where it is today without Dan’s commitment and dedication to the group,” said Nate Gefvert, systems administrator of Towne Answering Service and the 2017 Allen Kalik Award recipient. “The merging of the three user group conferences has not been without challenges, but Dan has served as a bridge between the user groups and has helped guide us through the process. I have no doubt that as our community grows, Dan will continue to be an invaluable asset.”

L’Heureux has more than forty years’ experience in the industry. He has served as the executive director of both PIN and the Startel National User Group (SNUG) for fourteen years and twenty years, respectively. Previously, he was the president of A-Alpha, Incorporated from 1977-1997.

“I am humbled to accept this award and join past recipients who I have long admired and respected,” said L’Heureux. “Serving as the executive director of both PIN and SNUG has provided me with a rich network of friends, and the opportunity to stay connected to the TAS industry. With the addition of the Tascom Users Group, I am thrilled to see the three groups come together and happy to have played a role in this year’s combined conference.”

Don Berry Award of Excellence

The Don Berry Award of Excellence was created in memory of Startel’s founder, Don Berry. Individuals who receive this award exemplify excellence in the advancement of SNUG and its members.

“The quality I appreciate most about this year’s recipient is her sense of teamwork,” said John Carey, senior systems engineer of Startel and the 2017 Don Berry Award of Excellence recipient. “Renita is a great teammate but an even better team builder and leader. Our user group is stronger because of Renita and her contributions.”

Dorty served on the SNUG board from 2009-2013 and again from 2015-2018 in a variety of roles, including conference, and membership chairs. She also served as the president of SNUG from 2016-2017. Most recently, she led focus groups aimed to review product wishes and recommend enhancements of the Startel Contact Management Center.

“I am truly honored to receive this award and to be recognized among previous esteemed recipients,” said Dorty. “I have thoroughly enjoyed being a part of this incredible group and serving our membership.”

Startel, Professional Teledata, and Alston Tascom leverage their solutions and industry knowledge to empower organizations to improve agent productivity, reduce operating costs, and increase revenues. For more information, call 949-863-8776 or visit www.startel.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google



Like this: Like Loading...