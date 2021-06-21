Peter Lyle DeHaan Releases Sticky Customer Service

Peter Lyle DeHaan released his newest book, Sticky Customer Service: Stop Churning Customers and Start Growing Your Business, on June 17.

“Customer service isn’t a once-and-done effort,” DeHaan says. “It takes ongoing work to truly meet your customers’ expectations.” In Sticky Customer Service, unearth practical, action-oriented insights to help turn customer service from an embarrassing weakness into a business strength. “Though Sticky Customer Service addresses all aspects of customer service, the telephone takes center stage, with added attention given to online and multichannel interactions.”

In Sticky Customer Service, you’ll discover:

The three key areas where customer service occurs and why they must work together.

How to avoid common errors that too many businesses make.

Why delighting customers is not the best approach and sets up future failure.

“Most businesses today give more attention to customer acquisition then customer retention. This is backward thinking,” DeHaan states. “It’s much easier and less costly to keep existing customers than it is to find new ones. Yet the actions of most businesses prove that they don’t understand this.”

Sticky Customer Service is book one in the Sticky series. Future titles include Sticky Leadership, Sticky Sales and Marketing, and Sticky Living.

Sticky Customer Service is available in e-book, paperback, and hardcover. Get your copy of Sticky Customer Service today.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...