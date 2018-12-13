Customer Contact Week’s 20th Anniversary Series Brings Back Top-Rated Headliners

Customer Contact Week, for customer service and CX professionals, will kick off 2019 at the JW Marriott in Nashville, January 15–18. This event is projected to attract over 500 executives who spearhead contact center and customer experience strategies.

Celebrating its twentieth anniversary since the founding of Call Center Week in 1999, each iteration of CCW in 2019 will feature the highest-rated headliners from previous years to reintroduce CX legends dating back more than two decades. The 20th Anniversary headliner for Nashville is Jenn Lim, CEO and chief happiness officer of Delivering Happiness, a company she and Tony Hsieh (CEO of Zappos.com) co-founded to inspire science-based happiness, passion, and purpose at work, home, and everyday life.

New programming this year includes CCWomen, a networking event for female contact center leaders, and Tech and Innovation Focus Day, which combines thought-leading research and content generated by CCW Digital with the latest project case studies from practitioners.

“2019 is going to be an exciting year, and we look forward to celebrating twenty years of CCW during the Nashville, Austin, and flagship Las Vegas events,” said Mario Matulich, executive director, customer management practice. “We have a lot in store for CCW next year, including surprise keynotes, new and improved interactive discussion groups, and new networking and session formats.”

This year’s agenda is rooted in the people, process, and technology organizations need to deliver world-class journeys to all customers, internal and external. Developed through meticulous and in-depth research by CCW Digital and the CCW Advisory Board, the conference will address topics such as predictions for the contact centers of 2019, CX intelligent automation, assessing digital transformation readiness, and how omnichannel analytics technology works and applies today.

The CCW Nashville Speaker faculty includes Valerie Egen, VP of global customer engagement at Subway; Lisa Griffin, VP of patient access at Vanderbilt University Medical Center; Bob Flynn, VP of facilities and game day operations at Tennessee Titans; Vinay Mummigatti, chief automation officer at LexisNexis and Carla Moore, VP of sales strategy at HBO. Additionally, big-name solution providers sponsoring the event include Genesys, Salesforce, Bright Pattern, Calabrio, Lessonly, and Qualfon.

To view the agenda or learn more about speaking, sponsoring, or attending CCW, please visit www.customercontactweekwinter.com. For the latest news and CCW developments; follow us at @custcontactweek.

